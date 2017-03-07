WikiLeaks publishes trove purportedly taken from CIA

1:51 How you can join Columbia's community gardens Pause

0:20 Fans cheer for Michael Jordan in Smith Center

1:41 Sneak peek at Lexington High's renovated softball field

1:49 Swimmers were urged last summer not to go into the Saluda River

1:16 Sneak peek at the new Jackson Creek Elementary School and its new principal

4:25 Chad Holbrook: 'We lost the battle this weekend'

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

1:29 Watch Gamecocks celebrate third straight SEC championship

1:36 President Trump helps Boeing debut its new 787