A Day Without Women: International Women's Day at The South Carolina State House.

Erin Dietrich of Myrtle Beach, who is 39 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, streamed a video live on Facebook from her bedroom as she wears a giraffe mask and walks around. The video has over 7 million views. Here's the beginning part of that video.
Winthrop University's men's basketball team and 5, 100 berserk fans buried Campbell Sunday in the Big South Tournament to advance again to the Big Dance and March Madness - the NCAA Tournament. The fans showed what community, fellowship and love is all about.
Since leaving The White House, former President George W. Bush has become an avid painter. He's also made it his own mission to get to know the armed service members who served him. And through a series of paintings called "Portraits of Courage," he is raising money for The Military Service Initiative, helping vets transition to civilian life.
Goodyear gave Marine Corps veteran Sgt. Maj. Paul Siverson a ride in their iconic blimp at Daytona International Speedway before the Daytona 500. But, they didn’t tell him that Dale Earnhardt Jr. would be his pilot. Earnhardt Jr. also presented Siverson with a special donation from Goodyear to support the foundation NCServes.