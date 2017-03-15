South Carolina's Target Zero traffic safety initiative

Perry Nuhn talks about what it was like for his family when his uncle, Albert Schlegel, went missing in 1944 while flying during a mission over France World War II on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at his home on Callawassie Island. Schlegel's remains were recently identified in a graveyard in France and are being transported back to Beaufort so that he can be reinterred at the Beaufort National Cemetery at the end of March.
President Donald Trump surprised a group of visitors Tuesday morning on the first day the White House was open for tours since he became president. The president welcomed a small crowd of tourists on the lower floor of the East Wing, waving from behind a velvet rope as the crowd screamed, cheered and took photos. The president then pulled 10-year-old Jack Cornish from Birmingham, Alabama from the crowd and hugged him.
University of Central Arkansas student Blayk Puckett was pulled over by police for a broken tail light and indications of driving while impaired. After police determined he was not impaired, Puckett showed off his juggling skills to police.
Erin Dietrich of Myrtle Beach, who is 39 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, streamed a video live on Facebook from her bedroom as she wears a giraffe mask and walks around. The video has over 7 million views. Here's the beginning part of that video.
Winthrop University's men's basketball team and 5, 100 berserk fans buried Campbell Sunday in the Big South Tournament to advance again to the Big Dance and March Madness - the NCAA Tournament. The fans showed what community, fellowship and love is all about.