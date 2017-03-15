South Carolina's Target Zero traffic safety initiative

The S.C. Department of Public Safety released this public safety announcement about its "Target Zero" initiative. The goal is to have zero traffic fatalities in South Crolina.

A dark blanket of sorrow

Perry Nuhn talks about what it was like for his family when his uncle, Albert Schlegel, went missing in 1944 while flying during a mission over France World War II on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at his home on Callawassie Island. Schlegel's remains were recently identified in a graveyard in France and are being transported back to Beaufort so that he can be reinterred at the Beaufort National Cemetery at the end of March.

President Trump surprises White House visitors as tours resume

President Donald Trump surprised a group of visitors Tuesday morning on the first day the White House was open for tours since he became president. The president welcomed a small crowd of tourists on the lower floor of the East Wing, waving from behind a velvet rope as the crowd screamed, cheered and took photos. The president then pulled 10-year-old Jack Cornish from Birmingham, Alabama from the crowd and hugged him.

