Dramatic video from massive downtown Raleigh fire

A federal judge in Hawaii blocked Trump's new travel ban.
At a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Trump told the crowd that the judge's action makes America look "weak." The revised ban temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries.
Rock Hill resident Jeannine Kantus Valdes, 36, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday on charges of felony DUI resulting in death and great bodily harm. Lacee Sullivan, 23, of Monroe, N.C., died in the June 2015 crash on Interstate 77 and Gabrielle Williams, who was in the car with Sullivan, was seriously injured. Valdes and Williams both spoke in court during the sentencing.
Members of Slooh watched and captured the total solar eclipse from Indonesia on March 8, 2016. Slooh is a community observatory dedicated to bringing astronomy from the stars to screens, according to representatives. It regularly live broadcasts meteor showers to solar eclipses to advances in space exploration. Members were there for the total solar eclipse and had a live broadcast on YouTube
Perry Nuhn talks about what it was like for his family when his uncle, Albert Schlegel, went missing in 1944 while flying during a mission over France World War II on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at his home on Callawassie Island. Schlegel's remains were recently identified in a graveyard in France and are being transported back to Beaufort so that he can be reinterred at the Beaufort National Cemetery at the end of March.
President Donald Trump surprised a group of visitors Tuesday morning on the first day the White House was open for tours since he became president. The president welcomed a small crowd of tourists on the lower floor of the East Wing, waving from behind a velvet rope as the crowd screamed, cheered and took photos. The president then pulled 10-year-old Jack Cornish from Birmingham, Alabama from the crowd and hugged him.
University of Central Arkansas student Blayk Puckett was pulled over by police for a broken tail light and indications of driving while impaired. After police determined he was not impaired, Puckett showed off his juggling skills to police.
Casey Anthony knows that much of the world believes she killed her 2-year-old daughter, despite her acquittal. But nearly nine years later, the Florida woman insists she doesn't know how the last hours of Caylee's life unfolded.