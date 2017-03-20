Wells Fargo books plush resort for company meeting – and some shareholders aren’t happy

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe Pause

2:30 Ethics watchdog on corruption in South Carolina in the 90s and today

2:02 The Confederate Flag in South Carolina

0:56 Frank Martin on criticisms of the State of South Carolina, Confederate flag history

10:33 'We came up one possession short.'

1:01 Wow! Gamecocks celebrate win over Duke, head to Sweet 16

1:48 Frank Martin 'unbelievably proud' of his Gamecocks

1:50 Great technique, heart, toughness: Coach K tips cap to Gamecocks

1:01 What Gamecocks need to do ahead of Sweet 16 matchup