Verizon reportedly having service outages in Carolinas Wednesday

North Carolina Verizon Wireless customers are reporting sporadic outages of service.
According to downdetector.com, Verizon has been having widespread outages across the Carolinas since 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Outages have been reported in both Charlotte and Raleigh, downdetector said.
Customers are complaining failed calls, calls going straight to voice mail, and internet access problems, according to downdetector.
To report your outage, visit: https://www.verizon.com/support/residential/phone/phone.htm
