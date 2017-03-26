FBI wraps up latest Drexel-related investigation

The site of a three day Federal Bureau of Investigation search of a wooded area off Foxfire Court and Diamond Lane in Georgetown County. Don Woods, Supervisory Agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation would not say what the FBI discovered in the last three days investigating the disappearance of the Brittanee Drexel in the Georgetown area, but he did say that the "investigation was advanced" by their efforts. The FBI, as well as local authorities, spent the last three days using searching a wooded area off Foxfire Ct. in an investigation related to the disappearance of Drexel who was 17-years-old when she went missing in Myrtle Beach while on spring break in 2009.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews.com
Youth from the Greentown community of Georgetown County look over the site that was the subject of a three-day search by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in relation to the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. Don Woods, Supervisory Agent FBI, said their “investigation was advanced” by their efforts. Drexel was 17 years old when she went missing in Myrtle Beach while on spring break in 2009.
An abandoned boat sits near the site of a three day Federal Bureau of Investigation search of a wooded area off Foxfire Ct. in Georgetown County. Don Woods, Supervisory Agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation would not say what the FBI discovered in the last three days investigating the disappearance of the Brittanee Drexel in the Georgetown area, but he did say that the "investigation was advanced" by their efforts. The FBI, as well as local authorities, spent the last three days using searching a wooded area off Foxfire Ct. in an investigation related to the disappearance of Drexel who was 17-years-old when she went missing in Myrtle Beach while on spring break in 2009.
An abandoned home sits near the site of a three day Federal Bureau of Investigation search of a wooded area off Foxfire Ct. in Georgetown County. Don Woods, Supervisory Agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation would not say what the FBI discovered in the last three days investigating the disappearance of the Brittanee Drexel in the Georgetown area, but he did say that the "investigation was advanced" by their efforts. The FBI, as well as local authorities, spent the last three days using searching a wooded area off Foxfire Ct. in an investigation related to the disappearance of Drexel who was 17-years-old when she went missing in Myrtle Beach while on spring break in 2009.
