Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

While USC computer information systems major Ryan Chisolm was standing in front of the Pour House bar, an unidentified man grabbed him from behind and placed him in a choke hold, causing him to pass out, and throw him to the ground, breaking his jaw in several places. Videos captured by onlookers were posted to the social networking platform Snapchat. They show the man with his arm around Chisolm’s neck. The man then throws Chisolm’s limp body to the sidewalk, as onlookers say, " he's going to, that guys going to sleep, watch his arms drop."
Video submitted by Bamberg Legal Video submitted by Bamberg Legal

Latest News

Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

A federal judge in Hawaii blocked Trump's new travel ban. At a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Trump told the crowd that the judge's action makes America look "weak." The revised ban temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Latest News

Rock Hill woman sentenced in DUI death: 'I wish I could go back and change it'

Rock Hill resident Jeannine Kantus Valdes, 36, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday on charges of felony DUI resulting in death and great bodily harm. Lacee Sullivan, 23, of Monroe, N.C., died in the June 2015 crash on Interstate 77 and Gabrielle Williams, who was in the car with Sullivan, was seriously injured. Valdes and Williams both spoke in court during the sentencing.

Latest News

Watch the March 2016 total solar eclipse in 35 seconds

Members of Slooh watched and captured the total solar eclipse from Indonesia on March 8, 2016. Slooh is a community observatory dedicated to bringing astronomy from the stars to screens, according to representatives. It regularly live broadcasts meteor showers to solar eclipses to advances in space exploration. Members were there for the total solar eclipse and had a live broadcast on YouTube

Editor's Choice Videos