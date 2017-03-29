Donald Trump Jr. on gun silencers

Donald Trump Jr. joins the CEO of SilencerCo to test out gun silencers and discuss his support for the Hearing Protection Act, which was introduced to the U.S. Senate in January, 2017.
SilencerCo

Latest News

Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?

Randall Royal, MD, with Riverside Women's Care at Bluffton's Medical Campus, talks about delivering two babies 18-hours apart whose parents, roomed next door to each other, chose unconventional names - Romeo and Juliet. Juliet Evangeline Umana, was born at 8:14 a.m. Monday to parents Christiana Shifflett and Allan Umana of Bluffton at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville with Romeo Arcangel Hernandez born at 2:06 p.m. Sunday to parents Morgan and Edwin Hernandez of Beaufort.

Latest News

Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

A federal judge in Hawaii blocked Trump's new travel ban. At a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Trump told the crowd that the judge's action makes America look "weak." The revised ban temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Editor's Choice Videos