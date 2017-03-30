Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

Several roads have shut down in northeast Atlanta after a large fire caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse.
Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

While USC computer information systems major Ryan Chisolm was standing in front of the Pour House bar, an unidentified man grabbed him from behind and placed him in a choke hold, causing him to pass out, and throw him to the ground, breaking his jaw in several places. Videos captured by onlookers were posted to the social networking platform Snapchat. They show the man with his arm around Chisolm’s neck. The man then throws Chisolm’s limp body to the sidewalk, as onlookers say, " he's going to, that guys going to sleep, watch his arms drop."

8-year-old Rock Hill girl pins wrestling championships

Eight-year-old Lily Hutto is a wrestling champion. With braids, freckles and painted fingernails, the Rock Hill girl took home a second place win Sunday at a national wrestling championship in Oklahoma. Lily has won state championship titles in North and South Carolina and wants other girls to join her on the mat.

