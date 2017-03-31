An inside look at Phoenix Manufacturing

Concord resident James Patterson Jr., a low-level drug dealer, had served more than 14 years of a nearly 22-year sentence in federal prison when a phone call from his lawyer last summer changed his life. President Barack Obama had just commuted his sentence and would set him free last year. Patterson described his reaction to the call.
Clover couple Johnny Ramsey, 83, a wounded Korean War veteran, and wife, Patty, who is also disabled, say they must pay $1,410 in York County dog violation fines within the next year or potentially face as much as 90 days in jail. Johnny Ramsey was jailed for a weekend in 2012 at age 79 for too much junk in his yard.
Eight-year-old Lily Hutto is a wrestling champion. With braids, freckles and painted fingernails, the Rock Hill girl took home a second place win Sunday at a national wrestling championship in Oklahoma. Lily has won state championship titles in North and South Carolina and wants other girls to join her on the mat.
Randall Royal, MD, with Riverside Women's Care at Bluffton's Medical Campus, talks about delivering two babies 18-hours apart whose parents, roomed next door to each other, chose unconventional names - Romeo and Juliet. Juliet Evangeline Umana, was born at 8:14 a.m. Monday to parents Christiana Shifflett and Allan Umana of Bluffton at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville with Romeo Arcangel Hernandez born at 2:06 p.m. Sunday to parents Morgan and Edwin Hernandez of Beaufort.