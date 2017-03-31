What it takes to be a Lexington County Fire Services firefighter

While USC computer information systems major Ryan Chisolm was standing in front of the Pour House bar, an unidentified man grabbed him from behind and placed him in a choke hold, causing him to pass out, and throw him to the ground, breaking his jaw in several places. Videos captured by onlookers were posted to the social networking platform Snapchat. They show the man with his arm around Chisolm’s neck. The man then throws Chisolm’s limp body to the sidewalk, as onlookers say, " he's going to, that guys going to sleep, watch his arms drop."