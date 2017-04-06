Town homes planned for former State Hospital at BullStreet

While most people think of direct physical abuse when they think of animal cruelty, the neglect of a pet's health can be just as cruel. Ray Ray, a 90-pound dog is so morbidly obese, he can barely walk. His obesity has caused a number of health conditions, but he remains in good spirits. Ray Ray came to the SPCA of Wake County just a few weeks ago and is already showing great progress on his weight loss journey. We will be following his journey each week as he is wheeled to the scale for his weight checks and coaxed to stand-up and take a few steps at a time. Follow his journey with weekly updates at newsobserver.com.
Coastal Carolina University football players and coaches go for prison for lessons in empathy at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville, S.C., on Friday, March 31, 2017. The visit is part of a Defy Ventures outing. Defy is a non-profit organization that teaches inmates how to become entrepreneurs once they are released. Coach Joe Moglia is on that advisory board of Defy. Defy operates in prisons in Texas, California and Nebraska. It is currently raising money to bring the program to South Carolina prisons, Defy Ventures founder and CEO Catherine Hoke said.
Gonzaga fan Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who represents eastern Washington in Congress, waged a bet with SC Rep. Joe Wilson, a USC Gamecocks fan, over who will win the men's basketball Final Four game. Rodgers said if the Gamecocks win, she'll fork over a bottle of wine made in Washington. If Gonazaga wins, Wilson will have to give up a jar of Shealy's mustard BBQ sauce.
Concord resident James Patterson Jr., a low-level drug dealer, had served more than 14 years of a nearly 22-year sentence in federal prison when a phone call from his lawyer last summer changed his life. President Barack Obama had just commuted his sentence and would set him free last year. Patterson described his reaction to the call.
Clover couple Johnny Ramsey, 83, a wounded Korean War veteran, and wife, Patty, who is also disabled, say they must pay $1,410 in York County dog violation fines within the next year or potentially face as much as 90 days in jail. Johnny Ramsey was jailed for a weekend in 2012 at age 79 for too much junk in his yard.