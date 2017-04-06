Town homes planned for former State Hospital at BullStreet

While most people think of direct physical abuse when they think of animal cruelty, the neglect of a pet's health can be just as cruel. Ray Ray, a 90-pound dog is so morbidly obese, he can barely walk. His obesity has caused a number of health conditions, but he remains in good spirits. Ray Ray came to the SPCA of Wake County just a few weeks ago and is already showing great progress on his weight loss journey. We will be following his journey each week as he is wheeled to the scale for his weight checks and coaxed to stand-up and take a few steps at a time. Follow his journey with weekly updates at newsobserver.com.