Former Charleston fraternity brothers facing new charges

2:08 Town homes planned for former State Hospital at BullStreet Pause

1:53 Walter Edgar's whiskey

0:48 Gamecocks celebrate win over Florida

2:14 Gamecocks celebrated at home after NCAA win over Florida

0:56 Crazy scenes from Five Points: South Carolina basketball advances to Final Four

2:26 Welcome home: South Carolina basketball players address fans

1:36 Darius Rucker sings "Southern State of Mind" at Colonial Life Arena

3:13 Gamecocks football team comes out after '2001' at Darius Rucker concert

3:17 Martin, Staley, Pastides kick things off at Darius Rucker concert