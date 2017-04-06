Two teenage girls dead after fall from Myrtle Beach hotel Wednesday

Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a Myrtle Beach hotel.
Lt. Joey Crosby said police were called about 3:46 p.m. Wednesday and discovered two deceased people at the Camelot By the Sea Hotel on North Ocean Boulevard.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said those killed were a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl who were both Myrtle Beach High School students. He said a preliminary autopsy revealed the girls’ causes of death to be massive trauma they suffered in the fall.
Teal Britton, Horry County Schools spokeswoman, said the girls were in 10th and 11th grades.
Crosby said the deaths don’t appear suspicious in nature currently; however, officers will continue to investigate to determine the cause. He declined to comment as to which level the two people fell from. Crosby said the Horry County Coroner’s Office would be releasing more information on the incident.
