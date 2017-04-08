Lawmaker worked for anti-gas tax lobbying group before being elected

A state legislator worked for a group that opposes raising the gas tax and, about a year after leaving the job, voted against raising the gas tax as a newly elected representative.
State Rep. Josiah Magnuson, R-Spartanburg, said he quit his part-time job with the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in January 2016, when he started weighing a run for office. Magnuson said he did not want to work for the organization while a candidate or a lawmaker in order to avoid any conflicts of interest.
The 25-year-old owner of a roofing and solar company, Magnuson reported his stint at AFP on financial disclosures with the state as part of a new law requiring public officials to disclose their private sources of income.
Supporters of the law said disclosing private sources of income would help expose potential conflicts of interest among the state’s part-time legislators who work other jobs to earn a living.
Magnuson, a 25-year-old freshman legislator, worked for Americans for Prosperity from October 2015 to January 2016, canvassing door-to-door and administering surveys, he said.
The advocacy group, backed by the billionaire Republican activist Koch brothers of Kansas, has been active in trying to kill any gas-tax increase, calling voters, calling out legislators and organizing other grassroots efforts to defeat the plan.
AFP State director Daniel Brennan, who is registered with the state as AFP’s lobbyist, said he never spoke to Magnuson while he was employed by AFP from Oct. 5, 2015, until Jan. 29, 2016.
Magnuson said working for AFP was a way to work for an organization that ideologically was aligned with his beliefs. “I've been an activist for years.”
