Man with outstanding warrant kills himself at police station

1:46 Some charges dropped for Jermaine Davis Pause

1:29 Holderman shines on mound as Fireflies win fifth straight

1:12 A look at the Pop-up drive in theater coming to Columbia: FunFlicks Outdoor Movies Commercial

1:28 Reflecting on Scripture: Father Matthew Gray

0:41 Dawn Staley talks about Confederate flag during National Championship parade speech

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe

1:48 Lindsey Graham Town Hall

0:26 Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges for deadly Charleston church shooting