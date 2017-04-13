Horse attacks gator in Florida

Justin Ashley was an award-winning teacher, but he was also fighting depression, anxiety and dependence on prescription drugs. Now this Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher has written a book to help others learn from his mistakes.
Lynette Spencer talks about her daughter Tara Olalde Zuniga’s heroin overdose and death from her Myrtle Beach home on April 5, 2017. Zuniga died on March 29 leaving two sons in the care of Spencer. Spencer is calling for tougher laws to hold dealers more responsible and increased care for heroin users.