Richland deputies tests out newest crime-fighting tool

Richland County Sheriff's department tests out the department’s new M600 Service Rifle at a firing range Thursday afternoon. The rifle, which costs about $10,000, was donated by an anonymous Columbia businessman. The weapon is designed to replace the M4A1 Service Rifle. Sheriff Leon Lott said the weapon will help the department be prepared for critical incidents.
tglantz@thestate.com

Editor's Choice Videos