They got a visit on Easter. It wasn’t from the Easter Bunny.

One family in Mount Pleasant had a visitor on Easter Sunday, and it wasn’t the Easter bunny.
Homeowner Steve Polston told WCBD that his family thought someone was trying to break into their home that morning, but instead found that a 9-foot gator made its way on their porch.
The gator climbed up a 15-foot staircase, broke through a screen door, and even pushed some patio furniture around, homeowners say.
According to wildlife experts cited by United Press International, the alligator was estimated to be about 60 years old and “may have been trying to find its way back to a breeding pond after a recent fence installation blocked what was likely its usual migration path.”
