Pastor to Sanford: 'Do you think everyone should have health care?'
Rev. Rick Klotz, pastor of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton, asks Congressman Mark Sanford how he feels about universal health care during his town hall at Sun City on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Bluffton.
Delayna EarleyStaff video
More Videos
0:34
Pastor to Sanford: 'Do you think everyone should have health care?'
0:16
Richland County title loan business robbed at gunpoint
1:27
Sean Mendes' Quintessential Hamburger
0:25
A noticeable difference when you visit Hunting Island
2:11
Baby goats, wine tasting part of yoga experience in Rock Hill
1:02
Bill Farrow execution
2:09
Deputy helps prevent possible suicide on I-26
0:26
Richland deputies tests out newest crime-fighting tool
0:49
Horse attacks gator in Florida
1:35
Do you recognize the voice in this fake 911 calls?
2:50
Teacher Justin Ashley
1:46
Mother of woman who overdosed on heroin calls for tougher laws