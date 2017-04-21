2 Fripp Island deer to giant gator: 'Nah Nah Nah Neh Neh'
A 10-foot alligator recently made its way across Ocean Creek Golf Course on Fripp Island where two deer happened to be. Jessica Miller filmed the encounter and said the gator and deer came within 20 feet of each other. The deer seemed surprisingly chill.
Jessica Miller
