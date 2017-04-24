Franklin Graham rips college over vending machine with pregnancy tests, morning-after pills

Don’t count on Lance sandwich crackers and Little Debbies from the vending machines in some California towns.
California TV station KRON 4 is reporting the University of California Davis has introduced something called a “Wellness To Go” Machine, that dispenses condoms, pregnancy tests and the morning-after pills to its students in the study hall.
News of the machine has raised the ire of North Carolina evangelist Franklin Graham, who calls it “promoting sin,” among other things.
Graham says he learned of the machine from CNN and tweeted the story out to his 865,000 followers.
“They call it a ‘Wellness To Go’ machine. I strongly disagree,” Graham said in a Facebook post. “There’s nothing healthy about sex outside of marriage...In fact it’s dangerous. It is very sad and concerning to see this type of thing embraced on a university campus.”
The machine is the work of a former UC Davis student, who fought two years to get it installed. “I feel like every college should have this,” former Davis student Parteek Singh told KRON 4.
Graham’s Facebook post on the machine had 22,000 likes and 5,000 shares on Monday morning. It also inspired an ongoing social media debate.
“When did pregnancy become a disease?” wrote Facebook commenter Madeleine Caillet. “Double speak: ‘Wellness to go!’ This is an example of renaming something to give it an alternative meaning. I consider pregnancy a blessing not a disease.”
Some defended the machine.
“So... if this vending machine weren't there ‘promoting’ sex, then college students wouldn't have sex? Get real Franklin!!” wrote Mary Lu Spillane-Rogers. “Burying your head in the sand will not make it go away.”
They call it a “Wellness To Go” machine—I strongly disagree. There’s nothing healthy about sex outside of marriage. https://t.co/kNAypSiYEG— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 22, 2017
