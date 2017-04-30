One dead, several others injured in shooting at Loris night club

One man died and others were injured after a shooting erupted at a Loris night club early Sunday morning.
Thirty-seven-year-old Laquint Oneil Boyd from the Loris and Tabor City areas was pronounced dead at Loris Medical Center around 3:35 a.m. from a gunshot wound to the chest, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.
Horry County police responded to a call of shots fired at the P&R Club at 268 North Green Sea Road in Loris around 2:30 a.m.
“Multiple victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital,” said Krystal Dotson, a public information officer with HCPD.
Dotson confirmed that one of those victims died from injuries sustained in the shooting.
The condition of others remains unknown at this time.
A responding officer was told by people at the club “that everyone left the scene” and that some were heading to a hospital, according to an incident report that excluded the name of the hospital. One witness, who said he was a security guard at the late-night hangout, told police that “there was an argument inside the club between a couple of unknown black males.”
A bouncer at P&R told police the men were arguing about something that had happened in the club as they were leaving and the two started shooting at each other when they went outside.
The security guard said that’s when he grabbed his gun and began firing at the men, the report stated.
The men fled the scene in a red Dodge Charger and a silver Nissan Altima, the security guard told police in the report. As the Charger was leaving the scene, one of the suspects began shooting out of a window and the guard returned fire, according to the report.
Other witnesses at the scene said they didn’t see anything, the report stated.
Dotson says the shooting is an “active investigation and more details will be provided as they become available.”
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
