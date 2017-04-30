Mako shark catch shatters Georgia state record

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:45 Mascara brushes are magic wands for rescued wildlife in N.C. Pause 2:32 Ross Grosvenor provides spark in USC's win over Kentucky 0:31 JT's Kia Every One.mp4 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 1:05 Columbia barber discusses importance of CWP training 0:31 JT's Kia Commercial 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 1:38 Gamecock great Tori Gurley says diploma honors his mother 1:30 Dash and Body cam helped clear officers in Sumter shooting 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The crew of Vindicator Fishing Team and Charters hauled in a record-breaking shortfin mako shark on Wednesday, April 26, off the coast of Bryan County, GA. The shark weighed 440 lbs, nearly doubling the state record that has held since 1975. Thad Stone/Vindicator Fishing Team and Charters Submitted video