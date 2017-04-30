Mako shark catch shatters Georgia state record

“Team Vindicator” shattered the Georgia state record when they hauled in a massive shortfin mako shark off the coast of Bryan County, GA, last Wednesday, April 26.
Weighing in at 440 lbs, the shark nearly doubled the previous record.
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the record for the shark species has held since 1975 when Harry Wooley hooked a 228 lb. shortfin mako.
Dan Owsley, who captained the boat that made last week’s catch, described it as “a catch of a lifetime.”
“I’m very proud of my crew working together and being a part of this catch,” Owsley said. “It’s the second state record off my boat in two years and that’s pretty incredible.”
Owsley said the first record for the crew actually came around the same time last year. On April 30, 2016, angler Tyler Deal caught a 40 lb., 8 oz. blackfin tuna.
This year’s shark record was caught by another angler named Tyler — Tyler Gary.
“I’m beginning to see that a ‘Tyler’ is good luck!” Owsley said.
Kent Phillips served as the wire man for the catch, and Thad Stone and Luke LaBrecque were also on the boat for the record-breaking catch.
Stone posted a video of the capture on Facebook, captioning the video as “an epic day on the water.”
According to Stone’s video caption, the crew of Vindicator Fishing Team and Charters also caught 25 dolphin fish, 2 blackfin tuna and a few vermillion on Wednesday.
Comments