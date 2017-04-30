Family of missing Rock Hill teen offers $10,000 reward; girl has been gone 3 days

The family of a Rock Hill teen missing since Friday offered a $10,000 reward Sunday as the search continued for the girl missing since Friday.
Jamie Lee Allison Magras, 18, a senior at Northwestern High School set to graduate in about a month who is a native of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, was last seen Friday morning. Magras moved with her parents to Rock Hill several years ago, family said.
The FBI and local police have been involved in the investigation, said Magras’ stepfather, Robert Maietta. Maietta said Sunday that Jamie left a note at home saying she was going out Friday morning around 1 a.m. and would be back before 6 a.m. The family is concerned that Jamie may have met someone, possibly online.
"We continue to pray to find Jamie safe," Maietta said Sunday.
The family and PCI Group, Maietta's employer in Fort Mill that printed up 10,000 fliers that have been distributed as far away as Greenville and Columbia, are offering a combined $10,000 reward, Maietta said.
Several Web sites, including Missing in America, have posted links from The Herald’s coverage of Magras being missing to their social media sites.
Magras lives with her family northwest of Rock Hill not far from the southern shore of Lake Wylie.
His stepdaughter has never done anything like this before, Maietta said. Jamie takes medication that if not taken can result in seizures, her stepfather said.
A black jacket is missing from the home, Maietta said. Other items missing include her driver’s license, gray short, light color jeans, and other clothing items, family said in an email to The Herald.
The family also found a shirt with a flower and Jamie's name dyed on it, Maietta said.
Jamie Magras is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with wavy dirty blond hair and green eyes. She is a make-up artist with a talent for languages, her stepfather said.
Deputies had received no new leads as of Sunday on Magras’ whereabouts, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Police used a helicopter, K-9 units and foot searches Friday to find Magras, but did not find her. Family, friends, neighbors and others handed out fliers with Magras’ picture on it Saturday and searched the area near her home northwest of Rock Hill just south of Lake Wylie.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
