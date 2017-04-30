Family of missing Rock Hill teen offers $10,000 reward; girl has been gone 3 days

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:45 Mascara brushes are magic wands for rescued wildlife in N.C. Pause 2:32 Ross Grosvenor provides spark in USC's win over Kentucky 0:31 JT's Kia Every One.mp4 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 1:05 Columbia barber discusses importance of CWP training 0:31 JT's Kia Commercial 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 1:38 Gamecock great Tori Gurley says diploma honors his mother 1:30 Dash and Body cam helped clear officers in Sumter shooting 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jamie Lee Allison Magras, 18, a senior at Northwestern High School, was last seen early Friday morning. K-9 units from the York County Sheriff's Office and SLED helicopters searched her Rock Hill neighborhood Friday into the evening. Family and neighbors gathered Saturday to distribute fliers for the missing teen, who are asking for the community's help to locate her. Tracy Kimball