71-year-old robbed in her cellar – where she allegedly ran an illegal poker parlor

Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation
3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina
Confederates on Sea Pines Circle
Columbia barber discusses importance of CWP training
Chad Holbrook recaps Game 3 loss to Kentucky
I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17
Gamecocks still in mix for Hokies commit Bryce Thompson
Fresh produce springs up in Ceres cafeterias

Surveillance video shows a 71-year-old being held at gunpoint and thrown to the ground in Cherryville, N.C. Investigators believe the robber was targeting cash from the poker machines located in the basement. Gaston County Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying one of the armed assailants. Gaston County Police Department