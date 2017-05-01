71-year-old robbed in her cellar – where she allegedly ran an illegal poker parlor

If there’s one thing stranger than an elderly Gaston County woman being robbed at gunpoint in her own basement, it is the idea that she was allegedly using the space for an illegal video poker operation catering to seniors.
The robbery victim is a 71-year-old Cherryville woman, and she reported a 73-year-old visitor was pushed during the robbery.
This is all according to the Gaston Gazette, which reports homeowner Jerry Shepherd is now having nightmares about the March 21 robbery in her basement. A surveillance camera apparently caught images of a man bursting into the basement with a gun, said the Gazette. Shepherd said the gunman put the weapon against her head and threw her to the floor, it reported.
Gaston County Police told the Gazette another man was also involved, and together they got about $2,000.
Shepherd called police a few days later – after the four video poker machines had been removed from the home, the Gazette reported. She said a vendor moved the machines when he heard about the robbery and that she waited to call police until she could figure out how to access the video that recorded the incident.
No arrests have been made.
Charlotte TV station WSOC reported there were seven people in the house at the time of the robbery and Gaston County police believe the ages of the victims and cash from the machines made the house a target. Gaston County investigators told WSOC the victims were lucky no one was seriously hurt.
The assault of the 73-year-old basement patron occurred when a robber was trying to take her ring. She pepper sprayed him, police told WSOC.
That’s when the robbers took off.
