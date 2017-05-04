Jane Doe 5 settles sexual harassment case against Horry police

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:46 Horseshoe crabs inundate shores of Hilton Head Pause 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 4:34 Billy Graham Through the Decades 1:18 Aloft boutique hotel brings big-city style to Columbia's booming Vista 0:52 Deshaun Fenwick has high praise for South Carolina experience 0:50 Lexington County Sheriff's Department deals with an unusual suspect. 0:11 Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense 1:49 Shuck yeah? Southern Charm star Shep Rose and best bud Andrew Carmines share shuckin' secrets 3:07 Runaway Runway at the Columbia Museum of Art Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Attorneys for Jane Doe 1 announce a settlement in the state and federal lawsuit cases against the Horry County Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Horry County Courthouse in Conway. Jane Doe 1, the first of five women claiming abuse by former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, was present at the courthouse on Tuesday. Claims against Large include sexual assault of a rape victim whose case he was assigned to investigate. The trail was slated to begin on Tuesday. James B. Moore III represents several of the Jane Does. He said the other Doe versus Horry County Police Department are moving forward. Moore would not release the specifics of the settlement on Tuesday. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com