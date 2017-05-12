Channing Tatum shot a movie at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Here’s everything we know about it.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:18 Tearful mom shares ObamaCare story after being kicked out of congressman's office Pause 1:42 Sen. Schumer calls for independent prosecutor on Russia investigation after Trump fires FBI Director Comey 1:33 Masked man robs Richland County gas station 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 2:57 Jamyest Williams predicts good things coming for South Carolina 3:15 Gov. Henry McMaster on the corruption probe 1:37 West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing 1:51 Jamyest Williams knows fulfilling NFL dream requires daily effort 1:06 Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia 1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Charlotte Motor Speedway's Greg Walter explains how the plot of heist film "Logan Lucky" - starring Channing Tatum, the Coca-Cola 600 grand marshal - is tied to the annual NASCAR race. HHP/Andrew Coppley and AP Photos