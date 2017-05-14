Bus crash killed four. Dreams died, too. A Rock Hill football team will play again

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:18 Tearful mom shares ObamaCare story after being kicked out of congressman's office Pause 2:25 Rock Hill football team involved in fatal N.C. bus crash will return 1:24 Elementary students take over NC senator’s office to push for more school funding 1:48 State retirees call for cost of living adjustment in retirement plan 1:31 Puppy Yoga 3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad 1:07 PJ Dozier soaks up NBA Draft Combine experience 3:55 A tale of two Bridges 1:37 West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing 1:54 Gamecocks star A'ja Wilson reflects on national championship win Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Ramah Juco Academy of Rock Hill, South Carolina will play football in 2017, a year after a bus crash in North Carolina on the way to the team's first game left four dead and 40 injured. A fundraiser booster dinner is Tuesday in Rock Hill. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com