‘Southern Charm’ star Craig Conover being sued in 2014 collision with bicyclist

Craig Conover, star of the hit reality show “Southern Charm,” has been named in a lawsuit stemming from a collision three years ago with a bicyclist in downtown Charleston, according to court documents.

The incident happened at 8:30 p.m. April 28, 2014, according to a report from the Charleston Police Department.

A 2007 Mercury Milan with Delaware plates driven by Conover was backing out of a driveway on Bogard Street at 1 mph when it struck Corey Hamilton of Charleston who was passing by on a bicycle, the police report said. The report incorrectly lists the car driven by Conover as a 2007 Mercedes. The VIN identification associated with the car and listed on the police report is for a 2007 Mercury Milan, a car Conover can be seen driving in season one of “Southern Charm.”

Hamilton was wearing dark clothing and riding a bicycle with no light or illumination, the report said.

According to the report, Conover had “stopped and used a horn to gain attention during the backing procedure and was unable to see (Hamilton).”

Hamilton refused treatment by EMS, and both parties contributed to the collision, the police report said.

The lawsuit was filed April 27, a day before Conover announced he’d passed the South Carolina bar.

In the suit, which was filed in the Court of Common Pleas for the ninth judicial circuit, Hamilton contends that it was not yet dark when the collision occurred and that “Defendant Conover owed the Plaintiff a duty of care to operate his vehicle in a safe and prudent manner.”

“Plaintiff has suffered injuries that have caused, and may in the future cause, Plaintiff to incur one of more of the following elements of damage: a. physical pain; b. suffering; c. loss of enjoyment of life; and d. medical expenses,” according to the lawsuit.

Hamilton is asking for actual and punitive damages in an amount to be determined and costs associated with the legal action. For a civil case to be filed in circuit court a plaintiff must be seeking damages more than $7,500.

He is being represented by Matt Mason of Mason and Bickel law firm in Charleston. Mason declined comment on behalf of his client Monday.

Daniel Albert of Central Entertainment Group, who is listed as Conover’s representative on social media, did not return emails or a phone call seeking comment as of Monday.

Conover, who is originally from Delaware, is a fan favorite on the show and known for his personal style and his seeming hesitation to become a lawyer. He is often the subject of Hilton Head Island native and co-star Shep Rose’s ribbing (and lectures on studying and living within his means).

On April 28, 2014, the night of the collision, Conover had tweeted his excited over the first season’s reunion show, which was set to air at 10 p.m. that night. He stopped tweeting at 7:50 p.m. that night and did not respond to fan tweets again until the next afternoon.