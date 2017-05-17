Myrtle Beach man caused fiery, deadly crash on I-95, NCHP says

A 68-year-old Myrtle Beach man driving a tractor trailer on I-95 Tuesday morning caused a deadly crash involving a multiple-vehicle pileup in which five people, including the man died, according to a release from the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. at mile marker 8 on I-95, near Rowland and Lumberton, N.C., the N.C. highway patrol said in the release from Trooper William Henning, spokesman with the NCHP.
Preliminary information shows all the vehicles involved were traveling south on I-95 and were coming up on a work zone where N.C. DOT crews were painting the roadway, the release states.
Michael Elliott Bricker, 68, of Myrtle Beach, was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer/ tanker when he approached the slowing traffic as he came into the work zone, but didn’t slow down, then struck the Dodge pick-up truck, the highway patrol said.
The release from the NCHP states the following:
“...The Volvo tractor trailer failed to reduce speed and collided with the Dodge pick-up truck. The Dodge pick-up was then pushed into the rear of the Ford Explorer SUV. The Ford Explorer then was pushed into the rear of the Ford Escape SUV.
The Volvo tractor trailer continued traveling southbound uncontrolled on I-95, striking a Freightliner tractor trailer in the rear and ignited the gasoline that was being hauled in the tanker. The Freightliner tractor and trailer was then pushed into a Kenworth tractor trailer. The original Volvo tractor trailer continued traveling off of the roadway onto the right shoulder catching fire.”
Four people inside the Dodge truck were killed. Those who died in the crash were:
· The driver, Elise Ann Spennati, 32, of Goose Creek.
· The front right passenger, Cole Allen Spennati, 25, of Goose Creek.
· The left rear passenger Sianna Spennati, 1, of Goose Creek.
· The right rear passenger Aila Spennati, 4, of Goose Creek.
Multiple people were also injured in the crash.
A 46-year-old, 34-year-old, and a 35-year, all from Charleston, traveling in the Ford Explorer was taken to UNC Chapel Hill with serious injuries and were reportedly all in stable condition.
A 68-year-old from Kansas City, MO was taken to Florence Medical Center with serious injuries, but is reportedly in stable condition, according to the highway patrol.
The driver of the 50-year-old driver of the Freightliner was examined by EMS and released from the scene, authorities said.
The driver of the 58-year-old Kenworth tractor trailer from Silvester, Ga. was also evaluated by EMS and released at the scene, the highway patrol said.
