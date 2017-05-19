Katherine Masiewicz, dressed as a monster hunter, faces off against a group of dinosaurs as they pose for photographers outside of the convention center on day two of Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center Friday July 22, 2016 in San Diego. Charleston police are searching for a suspect wearing a similar dinosaur costume that spooked a carriage horse and injured the driver.
Katherine Masiewicz, dressed as a monster hunter, faces off against a group of dinosaurs as they pose for photographers outside of the convention center on day two of Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center Friday July 22, 2016 in San Diego. Charleston police are searching for a suspect wearing a similar dinosaur costume that spooked a carriage horse and injured the driver. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Invision/AP)
Katherine Masiewicz, dressed as a monster hunter, faces off against a group of dinosaurs as they pose for photographers outside of the convention center on day two of Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center Friday July 22, 2016 in San Diego. Charleston police are searching for a suspect wearing a similar dinosaur costume that spooked a carriage horse and injured the driver. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Invision/AP)

Latest News

May 19, 2017 7:49 AM

Man in dinosaur costume spooks Charleston carriage horses

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, S.C.

Someone wearing an orange dinosaur costume spooked two carriage horses in South Carolina, and the driver was hurt when he fell as the horses backed away.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement that someone wearing a Tyrannosaurus rex costume started growling Thursday when the carriage passed. Francis says the horses were startled and they backed up, sending the carriage into a parked vehicle.

The carriage driver fell off and a wheel rolled over his leg. He went to a hospital with minor injuries.

Francis says neither the passengers in the carriage nor the horses were hurt. One horse fell briefly.

Phil Bailey with Palmetto Carriage Works says the person in the costume ran away. The company says the carriage driver warned the person not to scare the horses.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASCAR driver Aric Almirola walks red carpet despite fractured vertebra

NASCAR driver Aric Almirola walks red carpet despite fractured vertebra 1:30

NASCAR driver Aric Almirola walks red carpet despite fractured vertebra

Fire burns through Columbia apartment building 0:12

Fire burns through Columbia apartment building
Masked gunman robs Richland County Sonic restaurant 0:15

Masked gunman robs Richland County Sonic restaurant

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos