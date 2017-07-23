Person faceplants on sidewalk after jumping from Myrtle Beach store rooftop

A “highly intoxicated” person was taken to the hospital after leaping from the rooftop of Ron Jon’s Surf Shop within Broadway at Beach early Saturday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Officers were called about 1:40 a.m. to Celebrity Circle inside the entertainment complex in reference to someone jumping off the roof of Ron Jon’s, police said.
Authorities found the jumper sitting on a bench near a business with Broadway security.
“The subject was highly intoxicated and had slurred speech,” the report states.
EMS arrived on scene and took the person to the hospital for evaluation of possible injuries. A Broadway security guard told police that while making his rounds, he saw multiple people on the roof of Ron Jon’s.
He went to the shop to tell the group to get down when three people jumped from the roof and started running toward the parking lot, the report says.
The person injured was the last to jump from the roof. The guard said the injured jumper landed face first on the sidewalk walk way, the report states.
Police said the three others that ran weren’t found.
