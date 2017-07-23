Latest News

Person faceplants on sidewalk after jumping from Myrtle Beach store rooftop

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

July 23, 2017 10:07 AM

A “highly intoxicated” person was taken to the hospital after leaping from the rooftop of Ron Jon’s Surf Shop within Broadway at Beach early Saturday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Officers were called about 1:40 a.m. to Celebrity Circle inside the entertainment complex in reference to someone jumping off the roof of Ron Jon’s, police said.

Authorities found the jumper sitting on a bench near a business with Broadway security.

“The subject was highly intoxicated and had slurred speech,” the report states.

EMS arrived on scene and took the person to the hospital for evaluation of possible injuries. A Broadway security guard told police that while making his rounds, he saw multiple people on the roof of Ron Jon’s.

He went to the shop to tell the group to get down when three people jumped from the roof and started running toward the parking lot, the report says.

The person injured was the last to jump from the roof. The guard said the injured jumper landed face first on the sidewalk walk way, the report states.

Police said the three others that ran weren’t found.

Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Two-headed sea turtles hatch in the Cayman Islands

    Two double-headed sea turtle hatchlings were found in the Cayman Islands last week.

Two-headed sea turtles hatch in the Cayman Islands

Two-headed sea turtles hatch in the Cayman Islands 0:16

Two-headed sea turtles hatch in the Cayman Islands
Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018 0:41

Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018
Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat 1:22

Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat

View More Video