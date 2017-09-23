‘Hi girls’: They were twerking on the elevator for Snapchat. Then Bill Nye walked in

More Videos 0:45 Panthers coach proud of Damiere Byrd contributions Pause 2:00 Former USC star Marcus Lattimore brings joy of Christmas to foster children 0:47 Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:58 'Unusual Suspects: Deadly Intent' show to feature Conway double murder 1:06 Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church 2:41 Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas 1:34 Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:31 From March: Snow scenes in Columbia 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:11 This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime Video Link copy Embed Code copy

In an elevator in Las Vegas on Sept. 22, 2017, Savanah Prosch was simply Snapchatting her and her friends dancing. When the elevator doors suddenly opened, they were stunned to see it was Bill Nye the Science Guy. "Hi, girls," Nye said as he joined them in the elevator. Prosch told Storyful that Nye was nice and asked if they wanted pictures. The girls were in Las Vegas for the Life is Beautiful music and art festival, which Nye appeared at on the same date this video was shot.

