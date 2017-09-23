SC places fifth in study on which states see the most women killed by men

For the last two decades South Carolina has ranked in the top 10 worst states for women being killed by men in the Violence Policy Center’s “When Men Murder Women” study. This year saw the Palmetto State making the top five for the sixth year in a row, the Post and Courier reports.
This year’s fifth place ranking is on par with last year, which also saw the state ranked fifth according to the Post and Courier. The year before that, South Carolina shamefully held the number one spot on the list.
Ahead of South Carolina in this year’s study, Alaska took the top spot for the second year in a row, followed by Nevada, Louisiana and Tennessee. The study used 2015 deaths to create this year’s report, the Post and Courier reports.
Palmetto State lawmakers began working to diminish the number of women killed in 2014 following an investigative series in the Post and Courier that revealed that over 300 women had died in domestic violence incidents over the course of a decade, the Post and Courier reports.
Changes made to the state’s domestic violence laws in June of 2015 included stiffer punishments linked to the degree of domestic violence and the revoking of gun ownership rights for those convicted of domestic violence, the Post and Courier reports. Those laws took effect in the middle of the year that this year’s study collected data from.
More recently additional prosecutors, public defenders and specialized probation officers have been hired to more readily handle incidents according to the Post and Courier. None of those changes were in effect in 2015.
Nationwide the number of women killed at the hands of men increased in the most recent study, and that was the case in South Carolina as well according to the Post and Courier. Palmetto State men killled 46 women in 2015, an average of 1.83 women per 100,000. That is higher than the national average of 1.12, and marks a 0.10 increase in the average from 2014.
Even as South Carolina lawmakers are trying to crack down on domestic violence, critics are pointing to weaknesses in the actions being taken, the Post and Courier reports.
Tosha Connors, executive director of My Sister's House, which runs a Charleston shelter for abused women, told the Post and Courier that women and girls still see high-profile abusers get off or face light sentences. She pointed to the case of former state Rep. Chris Corley, who received a six year prison sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic violence for beating and threatening to kill his wife in front of their children. That sentence was then suspended to five years of probation.
In their most recent study, the Violence Policy Center found that nine out of 10 victims knew their killers, the Post and Courier reports.
