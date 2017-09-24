She was in a Walmart bathroom for 6 hours. When cops figured out why she went to jail

After Myrtle Beach police confronted a woman for being in a bathroom stall for six hours, she was later arrested after heroin allegedly fell out of her shirt on Friday.
Police charged 20-year-old Riley Houle with possession with intent to distribute heroin and loitering for harmful purpose, online records show.
When police responded to Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 1705 South Kings Highway, a manager told an officer that a woman, later identified as Houle, was in the bathroom since 1 p.m., according to an incident report.
The officer was there at 7 p.m.
Inside the bathroom, the officer told Houle she needed to come out of the stall because of a no loitering policy.
After a few minutes, Houle finally opened the door and the officer began to talk to her. Houle then tried to put on a long sleeve shirt and that’s when six “yellow in color” wax slips fell out of her shirt, police said.
When the wax slips fell on the floor, Houle allegedly “jumped onto them and tried to grab all of them up,” the report states.
The officer told Houle she needed to let them go and was then arrested for loitering for harmful purpose, according to the report.
Police say the wax slips had a “brown in color” powder inside, which field-tested positive for heroin.
The total weight of the heroin was one gram.
Houle’s bond was set at $20,257 and remains in jail as of Sunday morning.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
