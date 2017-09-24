Mother and boyfriend arrested for murder in connection with missing 11-month-old baby

The mother of the missing 11-month-old baby and her boyfriend have been arrested for homicide by child abuse in connection with the case of the missing 11-month-old baby, police said Sunday.
Police will not confirm whether or not the missing baby is deceased or if the child had been located.
The mother, Ladasha Harriett and her boyfriend, Daquan Simmons, have both been charged with homicide by child abuse, according to Capt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police.
Crosby announced Thursday night that investigators launched an investigation into the missing baby’s disappearance after receiving information that the baby hadn’t been seen since July.
Police served a search warrant at a home along 3rd Avenue South Thursday evening as part of the investigation.
Both will appear before a Circuit Court Judge for a bond hearing at 3 p.m. today.
