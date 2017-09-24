He was yelling at kids, asking who hit his child. Then he pulled a gun, witnesses say

A man was allegedly grilling children about who hit his child when he pulled out a gun, panicking a crowd of onlookers outside an apartment complex on Greens Boulevard Saturday evening , according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Police were called to the Willow Run complex shortly before 8 p.m. for a reported weapon violation.
A woman told officers that a man was “yelling at her child and several other children that were playing in the area,” the report stated. The woman said she asked the man why he was yelling at the children instead of talking to their parents.
That’s when the man said “he would be right back” and walked upstairs to an apartment, according to the report. The woman told police the man returned from the apartment with a gun in his hand.
Witnesses told police the man pointed the gun at several people in the parking lot and “everyone ran away in different directions,” including the alleged offender.
The man’s sister told police he only pulled a gun on the crowd because he was being beaten by several people on scene, but police say evidence and witness statements at the apartments did not support that theory.
Officers planned to request a warrant charging the offender, identified as 30-year-old Michael Martin Wheeler, with pointing a firearm at another person, according to the report.
