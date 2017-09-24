More Videos

  • Hurricane Maria is an increasing threat to NC Outer Banks

    As Hurricane Maria continues to track north, high winds could start arriving on the N.C. coast as early as Monday with heavy surf expected. The question is if and when it will turn to the northwest.

As Hurricane Maria continues to track north, high winds could start arriving on the N.C. coast as early as Monday with heavy surf expected. The question is if and when it will turn to the northwest. NOAA

Latest News

Mandatory evacuation ordered for parts of North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Maria

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

September 24, 2017 9:07 PM

A mandatory evacuation was ordered for visitors on Ocracoke Island in North Carolina on Sunday ahead of Hurricane Maria.

The order goes into effect at 5 a.m. Monday, according to Hyde County officials.

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for much of the North Carolina coast on Sunday.

Category 2 Hurricane Maria is expected to track 100 to 150 miles offshore of the North Carolina coast Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropical storm force winds of 45 mph and gusts up to 60 mph are expected along the coast beginning Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. The core of the storm is producing 110 mph winds with stronger gusts, but the storm is not expected to make landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Raleigh can expect winds to reach 20 mph, but Maria’s outer bands may not move close enough to cause any rain.

Wrightsville Beach saw more than 25 rescues because of rip currents Saturday. The Coast Guard expected gale-force winds nearing 40 mph at Beaufort Inlet by Monday and warned pleasure boats to seek safe harbor.

Rough surf, including waves rising between 14 to 20 feet, and life threatening rip currents are expected.

