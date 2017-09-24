Mandatory evacuation ordered for parts of North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Maria

More Videos 0:46 Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby Pause 0:11 Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye 2:10 Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame 0:22 What we learned from USC vs. La Tech 2:28 Muschamp breaks down what went right, wrong in 17-16 win over La Tech 1:41 Henry McMaster: A governor from the past? 1:28 180 squirrels rehab in wildlife center because of Hurricane Irma 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 1:51 'Talk about suicide,' SC sheriff says after deputy kills himself 3:02 Community says final good-bye to Richland County Senior Deputy Derek Fish Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Maria is an increasing threat to NC Outer Banks As Hurricane Maria continues to track north, high winds could start arriving on the N.C. coast as early as Monday with heavy surf expected. The question is if and when it will turn to the northwest. As Hurricane Maria continues to track north, high winds could start arriving on the N.C. coast as early as Monday with heavy surf expected. The question is if and when it will turn to the northwest. NOAA

