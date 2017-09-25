SC deputies present American flag at Panthers game as some protest

The York County Sheriff’s office Honor Guard presented the American flag and others Sunday before the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte. Before the game, several players protested by not standing or staying in the locker room.
The honor guard held the American flag and the flags of both South Carolina and North Carolina.
Several Saints players did not stand during the anthem, and Julius Peppers, a Panthers player, stayed in the locker room.
Protests around the NFL during the national anthem became a national news story Sunday, including at the Panthers game. The story became larger as President Donald Trump called on the NFL to “fire” or suspend players who do not stand.
The remarks by Trump caused NFL officials, team owners and players and coaches around the league to issue statements on the protests and on the president’s reaction.
The honor guard applied to perform the duties and members were excited to be a part of the pre-game, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
