Members of the York County Sheriff’s Office Honor guard present the flags before Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game in Charlotte.
Members of the York County Sheriff’s Office Honor guard present the flags before Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game in Charlotte. York County Sheriff’s Office
Members of the York County Sheriff’s Office Honor guard present the flags before Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game in Charlotte. York County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

SC deputies present American flag at Panthers game as some protest

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

September 25, 2017 10:30 AM

YORK COUNTY, SC

The York County Sheriff’s office Honor Guard presented the American flag and others Sunday before the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte. Before the game, several players protested by not standing or staying in the locker room.

The honor guard held the American flag and the flags of both South Carolina and North Carolina.

Several Saints players did not stand during the anthem, and Julius Peppers, a Panthers player, stayed in the locker room.

Protests around the NFL during the national anthem became a national news story Sunday, including at the Panthers game. The story became larger as President Donald Trump called on the NFL to “fire” or suspend players who do not stand.

The remarks by Trump caused NFL officials, team owners and players and coaches around the league to issue statements on the protests and on the president’s reaction.

The honor guard applied to perform the duties and members were excited to be a part of the pre-game, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 0:46

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby
Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death
Police chase truck the wrong way on I-95 in Florence County area 0:51

Police chase truck the wrong way on I-95 in Florence County area

View More Video