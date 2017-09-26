Pregnant woman fatally shot in Myrtle Beach

A pregnant woman died from gunshot wounds, police said, in a shooting on Spivey Avenue in Myrtle Beach Sunday night.
Michelle McSpadden, with the Horry County Coroner’s Office, said Monday that the woman’s baby was delivered after the shooting but did not survive.
“At approximately 7:03 p.m., officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of Spivey Apartments, which is located at King Street and Spivey Avenue,” Myrtle Beach police Capt. Joey Crosby said in a recorded statement Sunday night.
Myrtle Beach officers responded to the scene and identified two victims, Crosby said. Jadasia Monique Myers, 22, died at the scene. Her baby was the second victim.
“The baby, a daughter to be named Harmony, was delivered but, unfortunately, did not survive,” McSpadden said.
Police found Myers in the back seat of a white Toyota Camry that had crashed into a light pole in Futrell Park, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Police pulled the victim, who appeared to have a gunshot wound, from the back seat and began chest compressions until EMS arrived, the report stated.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @EmilyWORDWeaver
