SC teen carried out 3 armed robberies in 90 minutes, police say

ROCK HILL After alert patrol cops saw the getaway car, police in Rock Hill have charged a teen with three armed robberies during a 90 minute span Saturday night that left two people injured.
Jaden Nahshon Dantzler, 18, is being held without bond at the York County jail on three counts of armed robbery; two counts of assault and battery, and one charge of illegal carrying of a gun, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
The crimes happened between 10 p.m. and 11:30 Saturday night, incident reports show. A man told police that he was pistol-whipped and robbed at gunpoint as he waited to pick up his daughter from work at a pizza parlor on Cherry Road, police said. The man told police his cell phone was stolen and officers were able to ping the phone and find it less than a mile away, reports show.
At around 11 p.m. officers responded to a second armed robbery on Cedar Grove Lane just north of the first crime scene. That victim also said he was hit repeatedly with the gun when robbed at gunpoint.
Then at around 11:30 p.m. a third person said he was robbed outside the Walmart on Dave Lyle Boulevard.
Police caught Dantzler after a detective on the way to third crime scene saw a Chevy SUV matching the description of a vehicle allegedly seen near the third robbery incident. Officers pulled the vehicle over and found Dantzler in the passenger seat, and also found a pistol on the seat, the report shows.
Dantzler gave a statement to police confessing to all three crimes, according to an incident report.
The driver was not charged.
