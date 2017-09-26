Three arrested in connection with shooting that killed pregnant mother, baby

Three people have been arrested in the Sunday night shooting that killed a pregnant mother and her baby, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Tuesday night.

Jordan Pyatt, Ajay Alston and Wallace Grant have been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to a news release from Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police. The defendants’ charges were not immediately available.

The release states that the shooting – which occurred on Spivey Avenue in Myrtle Beach – is still an active investigation and additional arrests are possible. Myrtle Beach police ask that anyone with information that can aid the investigation call 843-918-1382.

Jadasia Monique Myers, 22, died at the scene, Michelle McSpadden, with the Horry County Coroner’s Office, said Monday. Myers’ baby was the second victim and did not survive after being delivered, McSpadden said.

Community leaders will gather for a rally at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Futrell Park, which is near where the shooting occurred.