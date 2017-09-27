Two men got into a shootout, killing pregnant woman, baby, police say

The boyfriend of a pregnant woman got into a shootout with another man, and the woman and her unborn baby were shot to death, authorities say.
The boyfriend was also the father of the baby girl who died in the shooting, according to an attorney who spoke at a bond hearing Wednesday morning.
Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a pregnant woman fired guns, while one of the men chased down another victim and beat him with a gun before speeding away and crashing into a school bus stop shelter and light pole, arrest warrants allege.
Jordan Pyatt, Ajay Alston and Wallace Grant Jr. have been booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail. Both Pyatt and Alston had their bond hearings Wednesday.
Their charges are as follows, according to online jail records:
Pyatt, 21, is charged with murder, death or bodily injury to a child in utero, two attempted murder charges, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful weapon possession.
Municipal Judge Glenn V. Ohanesian told Pyatt he would not be setting a bond for the two attempted murder charges. He was granted a bond for the two weapons charges, both set at $10,000.
Ohanesian said the circuit court will determine whether or not Pyatt will be granted a bond on the murder and death or bodily injury to a child in utero charges.
Alston, 22, faces one charge of attempted murder, high and aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful weapon possession, and two traffic-related charges.
Ohanesian denied bond on the attempted murder charge and set a $50,000 bond for the aggravated assault charge. Both weapon charges were set at $10,000 and has a $1,083 bond set for the two traffic charges.
Grant, 26, is charged with obstruction of justice and his bond hearing will be held Wednesday afternoon.
Arrest warrants and charges of three men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a pregnant woman were released by Myrtle Beach police Wednesday morning.
The charges stem from the Sunday night shooting deaths of Jadasia Monique Myers, 22, who was pregnant when she was wounded by gunfire, police said. Her baby girl, who was to be named Harmony, was delivered, but did not survive, according to a previous Michelle McSpadden, with the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The shooting happened on Sunday night on Spivey Avenue in Myrtle Beach, police said. Officers were called about 7 p.m. when gunshots rang out in the area of Carver Street Apartments, on Spivey Avenue and King Street in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood.
Two victims were discovered on scene when police arrived.
Arrest warrants for Pyatt allege he “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately and the victim, Jadasia Monique Myers was struck by the defendant’s gunfire.”
An attempted murder warrant states another victim’s head was grazed by a gunshot during the shooting.
The warrants also state Pyatt and Alston were identified during a photo line up.
Warrants in connection with Alston’s arrest allege he was driving a 2017 Toyato Camry during the incident. Alston drove off Spivey Avenue, striking a school bus stop shelter and a light pole, causing severe damage, the warrants state, which also say Alston was driving under a suspended license. Alston allegedly fled the scene on foot following the crash, police said.
An attempted murder arrest warrant connected to the injury of a male victim also alleges Alston “did shoot at the victim multiple times and chased him while shooting at him. The defendant tackled the victim onto the ground and began hitting the victim with the butt of a handgun causing the victim to have multiple injuries to his hands and face area.”
Alston was scene driving away from the area, authorities say.
An arrest warrant for Grant alleges he lied to police during an interview.
"the affiant believes that the defendant did willfully and knowingly tried to protect the co-defendant by providing false
Capt. Joey Crosby announced the trio’s arrest Tuesday night and also stated a community rally is planned in Futrell Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“We will gather with community members in Futrell Park to lock arm in arm as a show of unit that acts of violence will not be tolerated in our community. We encourage you to attend this event with us,” Crosby said by email Tuesday night.
