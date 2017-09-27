Man pulls 6-foot snake from 88-year-old neighbor’s toilet

A Cleveland County man’s Facebook video showing him pulling a 6-foot snake from his octogenarian neighbor’s toilet has gone viral.
The video posted by Mike Greene of Lattimore on Aug. 17 has generated nearly 5.8 million views and 15,000 shares, but for Greene it was nothing new.
“That’s number 6 that I have removed from the same toilet in 4 years,” Greene said on Facebook.
Greene is shown grabbing the snake first with his right hand to grab and slowly pulling it into the toilet water from the tank.
“Wow, how ‘bout that,” Greene’s neighbor whispers. “Boy, you got a lot of nerve. Look how big he is, Mike. I told you he was big.”
Green grabs the snake with both hands as it tries to wriggle free, lifts it from the water, holds it in front of him by the tail and slowly leaves the bathroom with it.
“Gosh I’m glad to get him out,” the neighbor says.Greene can be heard laughing in relief in the background.
When his neighbor asks Greene what he’s going to do with the snake, Greene replies: “I’ll take him and turn him loose somewhere.”
Greene is married and works in plant operations for the Cleveland County Schools, according to his Facebook page. He told Charlotte TV station WCNC that his neighbor lives alone, is in “very good health, very good shape, but he don’t do snakes.”
The video freaked out Facebook viewers.
“I would move the same day,” Gloria Porter wrote.
“Literally worry about this every time I sit on the toilet,” Olivia Allred wrote.
“See this is why i dont use bathroom n the dark,” said Whitney Boykin.
In reply to a Facebook viewer who told Greene he should have worn gloves, Greene said his neighbor is 88 years old and lives alone.
“I didn’t have gloves and I couldn’t just leave him alone with a snake,” Greene said, adding that he had bleach to wash his hands. “So I did what I had to do. It was the least I could do for a neighbor and a friend.”
