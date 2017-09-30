File
This SC county Sheriff’s Office couldn’t afford a helicopter, so they bought a couple of these instead

September 30, 2017 05:56 PM

UPDATED October 01, 2017 02:26 PM

Drones have been used for everything from military spying to dropping off Slurpees, and now they have been enlisted to serve in a small South Carolina county’s Sheriff’s Office, WSAV reports.

Cherokee County, nestled in the northwestern part of the Palmetto State on the border with North Carolina, is purchasing two drones to assist them by providing an eye in the sky, according to WSAV.

The county is home to a little more than 55,000 residents as of the 2010 U.S. census, and can’t afford a helicopter according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller. The drones will assist in searching for suspects, keeping tabs on big events and providing intelligence on dangerous individuals without risking the lives or safety of deputies, WSAV reports.

A $15,000 grant from Duke Energy enabled Cherokee County to purchase the drones according to WSAV, and money taken from drug suspects will be used to cover the cost of training deputies to use them, Muller said.

