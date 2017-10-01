They were young with no family history of breast cancer. So they ignored the lumps

More Videos 5:23 Will Muschamp breaks down Texas A&M loss Pause 1:54 Dorian O'Daniel talks pick-six, dominant defense 0:43 Top photos from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M 4:34 Jake Bentley explains why offense struggled vs Texas A&M 4:02 The 2017 Okra Strut Parade in four minutes 0:57 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Texas A&M 1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:54 The Rev. Wendell Estep reflects on retirement 2:15 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson win over Virginia Tech 1:13 Downtown has become an exciting place since Estep came to First Baptist Church Video Link copy Embed Code copy

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer Amber Pritchett's doctor thought the lump in her breast was "probably nothing" but dense tissue common in a younger woman. A diagnosis of breast cancer was shocking for the Macon 33-year-old who speaks candidly about the challenge she faces and how her family, friends and faith are getting her through. Amber Pritchett's doctor thought the lump in her breast was "probably nothing" but dense tissue common in a younger woman. A diagnosis of breast cancer was shocking for the Macon 33-year-old who speaks candidly about the challenge she faces and how her family, friends and faith are getting her through. Beau Cabell and Liz Fabian The Telegraph

