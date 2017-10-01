One person, dog shot during home invasion in Myrtle Beach

Police are responding to a home invasion in which one person and a dog were shot Sunday night, according to a release from Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Two suspects wearing all black and hoods entered the home located at 2611 Sarasota Street and shot the victim and a dog, according to the release.
The victim has been transported to the hospital for treatment, the release said.
The suspects are still at large, according to Crosby.
