    LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at least 50 people are dead and 200 people are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a concert at Las Vegas on Sunday. He identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a local resident. The number of wounded rose to 400 a short time after this press briefing.

Who is Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock?

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 02, 2017 8:05 AM

Las Vegas police have identified 64-year-old Stephen Paddock as the gunman who fired into a crowd of Jason Aldean concertgoers Sunday night at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 injured, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

That would make this the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, surpassing the Pulse Nightclub shooting of 2016.

Here’s what we know about the gunman so far.

Where was he from?

Paddock was described as a local resident by police, with a home in Mesquite, Nevada, about an hour northeast of Las Vegas. His residence was reported as 1372 Babbling Brook Court, in a retirement community called Sun City Mesquite. He purchased the home in 2015. He had been staying in a hotel room at Mandalay Bay since Thursday, Sept. 28.

In the hotel room, police discovered a cache of 10 rifles, though hotel staff reported nothing unusual when they serviced his room.

Paddock previously lived for two years in Florida.

He had a pilots license, and had previously worked for global defense and aeronautics company Lockheed Martin in the 1980s.

“Stephen Paddock worked for a predecessor company of Lockheed Martin from 1985 until 1988,” the company said in a statement. "We're cooperating with authorities to answer questions they may have about Mr. Paddock and his time with the company.”

Paddock filed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas casino in 2012, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Both sides agreed to dismiss the lawsuit in 2014.

Paddock’s father, Patrick Benjamin Paddock, was a bank robber who landed on the FBI most-wanted list in 1969. The wanted notice described the elder Paddock as “psychopathic” with suicidal tendencies. He had used firearms to rob banks and was considered armed and dangerous.

He had apparently been placed on the list after escaping from a Texas prison and robbing a bank in San Francisco.

He remained on the run until 1978 and died in 1998, Newsweek reported.

What was in his house?

Mesquite Police and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police conducted a search of his home Monday morning. A photo shows the garage door of the home torn down.

Police worked to make sure the house was clear of booby traps. Police said they found some weapons and ammo but nothing unusual in the “very neat” home, KTNV reported.

Paddock reportedly had another residence in northern Nevada, which authorities are investigating.

Why did he do this?

He was described as a “lone wolf” with no known links to terrorist organizations. His motives are unknown. Multiple reports say that police are preparing to search his home in Mesquite.

“As far as his history and background, we haven't completed that part of the investigation yet,” the sheriff said. “We have no idea what his belief system was.”

“We are completely dumbfounded,” Paddock’s brother Eric told the Orlando Sentinel. “We can’t understand what happened.”

The Mequite Police Department said they had no interactions with Paddock.

“We haven’t had any traffic stops, no law enforcement contacts, no arrests, nothing,” said Mesquite Police spokesman Quinn Averett.

“We have no investigative information or background associated with this individual that is derogatory,” said Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. “The only thing we can tell is he received a citation several years ago, that citation was handled as a matter of normal practice in the court system.”

Lombardo said he had no idea what his motives were. “I can’t get in the mind of a psychopath,” he said.

Don Judy, a man from Viera, Fla. told the Palm Beach Post that Paddock was an old neighbor. Paddock told him he was a professional gambler and a speculator who traveled back and forth from Las Vegas. He said Paddock offered to let him borrow tools and household equipment if he needed it. Judy described him as “trusting.”

Who was he working with?

Police say he has no known connection to terrorist organizations.

They located a “companion” identified as Marilou Danley, Paddock’s roommate, authorities said. She was originally described as a person of interest, but after police said they located her out of the country, they said he was using some of her identification.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack but provided no evidence.

“We have determined to this point no connection to an international terror group,” an FBI spokesman said.

After a reporter asked how this could have happened, Sheriff Lombardo said there was “no way it could have been prevented” because he was not on any law enforcement radar.

How did he die?

Lombardo said they believe Paddock killed himself as law enforcement was nearby.

